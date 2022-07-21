7-11 Donates $2K For Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Reading Program

Franklin Middle School – Hamilton campus vice principal Tania Kelly, 7-11 area leader Jennifer Arnold, Kunjan and Rohan Patel, owners of 7-11 on Hamilton Street, FMS at Hamilton principal Torrie Rumpf-Hurd and Deborah Cook, FMS literacy coach, at the 7-11 check presentation.

An ambitious reading program at Franklin Middle School’s Hamilton Street campus got a big boost on July 21 from a local business.

Rohan and Kunjan Patel, owners of the 7-11 convenience store at Hamilton Street and Veronica Avenue, joined forces with 7-11 corporate to present $2,000 to the school for its Read Across America program.

And fittingly, the presentation was made in the school’s library.

The Patels donated $1,000, which was matched by 7-11 through its “Project A Game” program, said Jennifer Arnold, 7-11’s area leader.

“We’ve been here for five years, and the opportunity was there,” Rohan Patel said. “We said, let’s do something for the community, and 7-11 was willing to match the donation.”

“It’s something little, but it’s giving back to the community,” Kunjan Patel said.

FMS at Hamilton principal Torrie Rumph-Hurd said the money will be used to buy the book, “El Deafo,” which is available in English and Spanish.

The plan, she said, is to make sure every student in the school has a copy of the book to read by the next Read Across America Day in March, 2023.

“We can pay for about 500 books,” she said. “We have about 240 more to get, and the entire school will have a book in their hands.”

Rumpf-Hurd said the plan had to be modified a bit when 126 English as a Second Language students were transferred from the Middle School’s Sampson G. Smith campus to Hamilton.

“This grant is allowing us to purchase books in their language as well,” she said.

Deborah Cook, the school’s literacy coach, said that the book is “accessible for all reading levels.”

“It’s a great story about diversity, tolerance, disability,” she said.

“We just think that reading is everything,” Rumpf-Hurd said. “It’s the pathway to everything. It’s going to allow you to be whomever you want to be. So it’s dear to our hearts to make sure that every kid has access and opportunity.”

She said that there is one more part to the overall plan.

“Phase 3 is give the parents a book, so we have parents stop and read, or at night have them read with their children,” she said.



