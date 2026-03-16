Zoning Board Hearing On Controversial Warehouse Project Resumes

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the USA, which owns the cultural center land as well as St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Memorial Church, wants to sell the cultural center property.

Testimony continued earlier this month in the Zoning Board hearing of a developer’s plan to raze the Ukrainian Cultural Center on Davidson Avenue and build in its place a large warehouse.

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