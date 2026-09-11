Weekending ‘Round The Towns: September 11-13, 2026

Friday, Sept. 11
- First Responder 9-11Memorial Mass, St. Matthias Church, 168 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Somerset. 5:30-6:30 p.m.
- Somerset Patriots vs. Hartford Yard Goats, TD Bank Ballpark, Bridgewater, 6:35 p.m. Pregame 25th anniversary tribute with speakers and a video presentation; the club donated more than 2,000 tickets to first responders and their families.
- Andrew Schulz, Stress Factory Comedy Club, New Brunswick, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
- “Flawless,” Premiere Stages at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center, Union, 7:30 p.m.
- Country Night at the Underground, Somerville: Village Brewing Company’s Underground hosts country line-dancing lessons, DJ Forrest Taylor and an after-party from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Admission is free.
- Neshanic Garden Club flower show, “Joyful Harvest,” Hillsborough, 1 to 7 p.m. Free.
- Pick-your-own flowers, Abma’s Farm, Hillsborough, noon to 4:30 p.m. $5.
- “Welcome World to George Washington’s Rockingham,” Rockingham State Historic Site, Kingston, 10 to 11 a.m.
- New Jersey Film Festival, “Love New York,” streaming online through Rutgers.
- Friday-Sunday — “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood,” Hillsborough: Somerset Valley Players opens its comic, Monty Python-style take on Robin Hood this weekend. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Adult tickets are $24; seniors, students and children are $22.
- Sunset Meditation at the RVCC Planetarium, Branchburg: A guided meditation beneath the planetarium’s night sky runs 7-8 p.m. at Raritan Valley Community College. Recommended for ages 10 and older; admission is $11.
Saturday, Sept. 12
- FolkLIVE Mexican Folkloric Festival, New Brunswick: Monument Square Park hosts a free celebration of Mexican culture from 2-6 p.m., featuring folkloric dancers, mariachi musicians, artisans and the Mexican Consulate’s El Grito de Independencia ceremony.
- Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham Food & Music Festival, Hillsborough: The great New Jersey argument becomes a festival at Iron Peak Sports & Events from noon-7 p.m., with food vendors, live bands, a beer garden, children’s activities and live pro wrestling.
- Somerset Patriots vs. Hartford Yard Goats, Bridgewater: The 6:05 p.m. game features Italian Heritage Night with food, music and performances, followed by fireworks. Tickets start around $14.50.
- Andrew Schulz, Stress Factory, New Brunswick, 7 and 9:30 p.m.; “Songs From the Heart” with Gio and Braedyn, noon.
- Lunar Faire Night Market, Middlesex County Fairgrounds, East Brunswick, 5 to 10 p.m. $15 advance, $25 door.
- Edmar Castañeda Quartet, Princeton: Colombian jazz harp virtuoso Edmar Castañeda performs at McCarter Theatre’s Berlind Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are listed at $39-$69.
- “Flawless,” Premiere Stages, Union, 3 and 7:30 p.m.
- New Jersey Sheep and Fiber Festival, Hunterdon County 4-H Fairgrounds, Ringoes, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., continuing Sunday. $10 per person, $20 per carload.
- Saturday-Sunday — Fall Family Fun Weekends at Terhune Orchards, Princeton: The fall season kicks off with pumpkin activities, picking, farm attractions and other family events 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Admission is $19.95.
- Grounds for Art Fest, TISCO Grounds, High Bridge, 1 to 6 p.m. Free.
- St. Demetrios Greek Festival, Union, through Sunday. $2.
- New Jersey Film Festival, “The Fright Stuff,” Rutgers, New Brunswick, 7 p.m.
- Bernardsville Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with live music. Free.
- Griffin Moonstone, The Underground, Somerville, 9 p.m.
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, 8 p.m.
- Rose Squared Fall Chester Craft Show, Chester, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., continuing Sunday. $6. Outer edge of the radius.
- Meet the Continental 4th Light Dragoons, Bridgewater: Revolutionary War cavalry re-enactors bring horses, uniforms, mounted patrols and drill demonstrations to the Van Horne House from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $5.
- Rutgers Meets Japan: A Celebration of Friendship, New Brunswick: Kirkpatrick Chapel hosts this free 3-5 p.m. cultural program, marking the long history of exchange between Rutgers and Japan with music, presentations and ceremony.
- “Nothing More Agreeable”: George Washington’s “Good Music,” Kingston: John Burkhalter and the Practitioners of Musick perform music known to George and Martha Washington on period instruments, 3-4:30 p.m. at Kingston United Methodist Church. Free registration.
- Sound of Harvest Concert, New Brunswick: Musicians representing different cultures and musical traditions take the stage at Rutgers’ Nicholas Music Center from 7-9 p.m., with a 6 p.m. pre-show.
- “Moana 2” outdoors, Princeton: The Princeton Shopping Center’s free Movies in the Courtyard series screens Moana 2 from 7:30-10 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
Sunday, Sept. 13
- Somerville Arts Fall Arts Festival: Division Street becomes an outdoor arts venue from noon-8 p.m., with an art market, live original music, a Broadway cabaret, demonstrations, children’s activities and a community mural. Free.
- Somerset Patriots vs. Hartford Yard Goats, Bridgewater: The 1:05 p.m. finale has the Patriots playing as the Jersey Diners, appearances by the Pacemakers senior dance team, Kids Run the Bases and Jersey Diners cooler bags for the first 1,500 kids.
- Dunellen Street Fair and Craft Show, North Avenue at North Washington, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
- Dale Elliott Jr., New Brunswick: The comedian brings his “Funny How Life Works” Tour to the Stress Factory for shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
- Fiddlefest 2026, Bedminster: This outdoor end-of-summer music festival runs 1-6 p.m. at Fiddler’s Elbow, with Brian Kirk & the Jirks, the B Street Band, Kathleen Elle and Somerville School of Rock, plus food trucks, New Jersey breweries, children’s activities and a marketplace. Free.
- “The Phantom of the Opera,” 1925 silent film, Union County Performing Arts Center, Rahway, 2 p.m.
- “Flawless,” Premiere Stages, Union, 3 p.m.
- New Jersey Film Festival, “Imprinted,” Rutgers, New Brunswick, 5 p.m.
- Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, Mayo PAC, Morristown, 7 p.m.
- Sheep and Fiber Festival, Ringoes, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Terhune Orchards, Princeton, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.