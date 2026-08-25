Sen. Booker Visits Food Bank, Vows To Save Federal Nutrition Programs

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told food bank leaders from across New Jersey on Monday that he intends to keep the U.S. Farm Bill bottled up in the Senate Agriculture Committee unless Republicans agree to stop cutting federal nutrition programs.

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