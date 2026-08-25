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Sen. Booker Visits Food Bank, Vows To Save Federal Nutrition Programs

August 25, 2026 Featured, Food Bank, Franklin Food Bank, General News

FOOD INSECURITY ROUNDTABLE – U.S. Senator Cory Booker participated in a roundtable on the nation’s deepening food crisis on August 24 at the Franklin Food bank.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told food bank leaders from across New Jersey on Monday that he intends to keep the U.S. Farm Bill bottled up in the Senate Agriculture Committee unless Republicans agree to stop cutting federal nutrition programs.

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