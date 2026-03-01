Warriors On The Academic Move

Bianca Bacchione of Somerset has been named to the 2025 summer trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa, and Port Orange, Florida.

Chad Chavez of Somerset was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Chavez is currently majoring in Communication. Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous achievement. Many of the high achievers balance their career-focused classes with jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering. We congratulate them on this great accomplishment and honor.

Charlotte Hunter, of Franklin Park, was honored for academic achievement by being named to Delaware Valley University’s Fall 2025 Dean’s List.

Corinne Nickel of Somerset has been accepted for enrollment for the 2025 fall trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.

A total of 15,388 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools. Local students include: Morgan Lavelle of Somerset was named to the Deans List, and Walter Scott of Somerset was named to the Deans List.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Jayla Asante of Somerset has been named to the University of Hartford’s Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring 2025 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C. The President’s List recognizes a select group of students reaching the highest level of academic standing. To be placed on the President’s List, students must maintain a GPA of at least a 3.75 and receive grades of C or better.

Jenna Itwaru of Somerset has been named to the University at Buffalo’s fall 2025 dean’s list. UB is New York State’s flagship university and the largest and most comprehensive institution in the State University of New York system. Itwaru was among 6,320 students named to UB’s fall 2025 dean’s list.

Jessica Shea of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall 2025 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

La Salle University congratulates Kennedi Smith, of Somerset, as one of the more than 700 traditional undergraduate students named to the fall 2025 Dean’s List in recognition of academic excellence. Smith is an Sophomore Undergrad majoring in Communication. Students who complete at least 12 credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List.

Kennady Schenck of Somerset has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester at MidAmerica Nazarene University.

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2025 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Caelan Arroyo, Interactive Multimedia; Julia Calvo, Psychology; Jordan Coellar, Biomedical Engineering; Molly Defilippis, Urban Education, Elem /iSTEM; Danelys Gomez, Early Childhood; Caitlyn Kercado, Art History and Visual Culture; Adriana Liberti, Journalism and Prof Writing; Kelsey Luis, Biology (BS); Caleb Maggio, Interactive Multimedia; Sarah Moley, Inclusive Education:Elementary; Jamilex Polonia, Deaf/Hard of Hearing/El/iSTEM; Jay Reyes, Visual Arts; Alyssa Robinson, Inclusive Educ:Early Childhood; Allison Ulm, Psych 3+2 CMHC, and Kayla White, Psychology.

Cameron Snowden, of Franklin Park, has been named to the Fall 2025 Emmanuel College Dean’s List. Snowden is majoring in Management – Sport Management. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Local residents were amongmorethan 1,750 students who were named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2025 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and the Leahy College of Health Sciences. Rebecca J. Russo of Somerset, a junior psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Timothy R. Attanasio of Somerset, a freshman kinesiology major in the University’s Leahy College of Health Sciences.

Matthew Martin, from Somerset, has been named to the York College of Pennsylvania Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. Martin is majoring in Exercise and Human Performance.

To be eligible for this honor, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above while carrying a course load of at least twelve academic credit hours.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that several area students have been named to its Fall 2025 Dean’s List. Among them are: Francisco Sack of Franklin Park, and Holly Attanasio of Somerset.

Heather Attanasio (2017 Franklin High School graduate, 2021 West Virginia University graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, RN) graduated from Duke University in December 2025 with a Master of Science in Nursing. Heather is a charge nurse at Duke University Hospital on the Adult Bone Marrow Transplant unit.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. The students are: Sakeenah Ali-Muslim of Somerset and Bryana Beatty of Somerset.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2025 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. The students are: Harinder Singh of Somerset, Veronica Kuras of Somerset, Jenise Williams of Somerset, Emily Aguilar of Somerset, and Omer Tayeb of Franklin Park.

Kirsty Larsen of Somerset has been named to the Fall 2025 Presidential Honor List at New York Institute of Technology.

Speedwell Amaechi, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

More than 18,700 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2025 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. The local students are: Angel Brandon of Somerset, Darion Brown of Somerset, Kevin McNichol of Somerset, and Yesenia Mendoza of Somerset.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, have been named to the Honors Lists for the Fall 2025 semester: Evelyn Collins of Somerset, Nayanna Miranda of Somerset, and Arris George of Somerset.

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the fall 2025 semester. Alyssa Miel of Franklin Park, Ashrita Jagarlamudiof Somerset.

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 6,400 students worldwide in the fall 2025 term. Local students are: Pavi Jalloh of Somerset, Doctor of Management in Community College Policy and Administration, and Miriam Mohip V of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity Technology.

Xiangliang Liu of Somerset completed requirements for a degree from Trine University at the end of the Fall 2025 semester. Liu earned a degree in Master of Science in Business Analytics at Trine.

