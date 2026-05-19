FHS Sports: Unified Track And Field Team Seniors Get Their Day
May 19, 2026
High School Sports, Sports, Unified Track
The Franklin High School unified track and field team honored its three seniors May 19 in a ceremony at the school.
The three seniors were each given a Warriors blanket and a bucket of snacks.
Those honored were:
- Jason Mallari
- Brynn Van Beveren
- Melvin Viola Villegas
Coaches are head coach Samantha Minafo and assistant coach Rachel Setek.
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