Warriors On The Academic Move

Bianca Bacchione of Somerset has been named to the 2025 spring trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa, and Port Orange, Florida.

Jordan Richards, of Somerset, graduated from Susquehanna with Bachelor of Science in marketing.

Matthew Wojenski of Somerset was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at University of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign. Wojenski is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

New York Institute of Technology is proud to recognize the students who help to lead the university’s many clubs and student organizations. This dedicated group includes Kirsty Larsen from Somerset, who serves as an officer for LI InterVarsity Christian Fellowship.

La Salle University welcomed its largest undergraduate class since before the pandemic to begin the 2025-26 academic year, including Kennedi Smith of Somerset. Smith is an undergraduate student who is studying Communication.

Stanley Agwanihu of Somerset was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Oklahoma State University. Agwanihu is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

More than 11,500 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the summer 2025 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGCThe following students from the area were named to the Dean’s List: Angel Brandon and Kevin McNichol, both of Somerset.

Veronica Kalicki, of Somerset, graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Master of Science in Data Science. Kalicki was one of more than 1,600 students who graduated in the summer and received an undergraduate, master’s or doctoral degree. Many summer graduates joined the university-wide commencement ceremonies in May, marking the occasion with the broader UT Austin community.

Your Thoughts

comments