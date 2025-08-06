Warriors On The Academic Move

Suhaib Jawad, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2025 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Gana Alareidi of Somerset was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Kean University. Alareidi is among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to 6,660 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute’s 268th Commencement exercises May 1 – 3, 2025, at McCamish Pavilion (Ph.D. and bachelor’s) and Bobby Dodd Stadium (master’s). Local graduates are: Tejaswini Priya Ashok of Somerset, Amanda Derendorf of Somerset, Harshika Gelivi of Somerset, Rana Myneni of Somerset, and Earth Patel of Somerset.

Rebecca J. Russo of Somerset was among more than 1,725 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2025 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and the Leahy College of Health Sciences. Russo is a sophomore psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Tufts University awarded more than 2,800 degrees across all schools during its ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2025. Riya Lahiri of Somerset graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Biology (BS) from Tufts University. Riya Lahiri was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the spring 2025 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Sasha Salins of Franklin Park earned Dean’s List honors for the spring semester at Emerson College. Salins is majoring in Stage and Production Mngmnt and is a member of the Class of 2027. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Mia I. Martinez, of Somerset, was named to second honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2025 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Kirsty Larsen of Somerset has been named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s Honor List at New York Institute of Technology.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Local students are: Speedwell Amaechi of Somerset, and Arris George of Somerset. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, have been named to the Honors Lists for the Spring 2025 semester. Local students are: Nayanna Miranda of Somerset, and Madison Hegedus of Somerset. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Wilkes University Provost David M. Ward announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits. Local students on the Dean’s List include: Madison Straub of Somerset, and Jessica Shea of Somerset.

