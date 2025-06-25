Warriors On The Academic Move

Centenary University awarded degrees to 431 graduates at its 150th commencement, which was held as two separate in-person ceremonies presided over by President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., on the University’s Hackettstown campus. One ceremony recognized graduates who earned associate and undergraduate degrees, while a second event showcased academic accomplishments of master’s and doctoral graduates. Graduating from Franklin were: Troy Micheal Sumpter of Franklin Park, Bachelor of Arts in Writing.

Chad Chavez of Somerset was named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2025 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Chavez is currently majoring in Communication.

A total of 1,741 students, including Curtis Nyamekye, have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University for the Spring 2025 semester of the 2024-2025 academic year, as announced by Margaret Ball D.M.A., the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. Nyamekye is a Political Science major from Somerset. Students eligible for the Dean’s List must have achieved a 3.50 grade point average (GPA) or higher and be enrolled full-time. For reference, the grade “B” equates to 3 quality points per credit, while an “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

Cameron Snowden, of Franklin Park, has been named to the 2025 Emmanuel College Dean’s List. Snowden is majoring in Management – Sport Management at Emmanuel. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Austin Squeri of Somerset graduated with a degree(s) in Sport & Rec Management – BS from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2025. Squeri was among 4,575 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that several area students have been named to its Spring 2025 Dean’s List. Among them are: Holly Attanasio of Somerset, Meryl Coriell of Somerset, and Eliana Holerca of Somerset. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Nearly 120 students completed New York Institute of Technology’s rigorous Internship Certificate Program during spring 2025, earning valuable hands-on experience and developing skills in a wide range of work environments. Madeleine Vinueza of Somerset interned at Reading Partners New York in the role of Literacy Tutor.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general for the state of New York, announces the recent promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Kingshuk Datta from Somerset and assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, received a promotion May 20, 2025 to the rank of sergeant. Army National Guard promotions are based on a Soldier’s overall performance, demonstrated leadership abilities, professionalism and future development potential.

Morgan Lavelle was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for Spring Semester 2025. A total of 14,289 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2025 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2025 semester at Quinnipiac University: Avery Jordan of Somerset. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester. Names followed by an asterisk denotes with honors.

Avery Jordan of Somerset received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies from Quinnipiac University during a commencement ceremony held in May.

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that 2,228 students have been named to the Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring 2025 semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students achieving superior academic standing. The requirement, with some exceptions, is a grade point average of at least 3.0 and no grade below C. Among the local honorees are: Alayah Johnson of Somerset – Dean’s List, James Jackman of Somerset – Dean’s List, and Hayden Wignall of Somerset – Dean’s List.

Jenna Itwaru of Somerset has been named to the University at Buffalo’s spring 2025 dean’s list. UB is New York State’s flagship university and the largest and most comprehensive institution in the State University of New York system.

Melanie Spruill of Somerset excelled during the spring 2025 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List.Melanie’s major is Pre – Physician Assistant.

Nearly 18,000 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. The following students from the area were recognized: Angel Brandon, Somerset, Kevin Mcnichol, Somerset, and Yesenia Mendoza, Somerset.

