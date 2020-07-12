Warriors On The Academic Move

Cedar Crest College celebrated the Class of 2020 virtually this year by providing students with a message from President Elizabeth Meade, posting online pictures, and creating a website dedicated to the graduates. The website can be found by visiting: https://www.cedarcrest.edu/may9/index.shtm. Hundreds of undergraduate and graduate students graduated. Marissa Madson, of Somerset, graduated with a degree in Theatre.

Ithaca College student Danielle Trovato was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Danielle Trovato is a Clinical Health Studies major of Somerset.

The following students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester: Brendan Benson of Franklin Park, Connor DeVoe, Nicolas DiMeglio, Brittany Georges, Navya Jagarlamudi, Ryan Parneg, Makayla Rimblas and Thomas Swayne, all of Somerset. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Bryant University is dedicated to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. Hayden Panagos, class of 2020, from Somerset, has been named to the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. The President’s List is an academic distinction reserved for Bryant’s highest achievers who earn a GPA of 4.0 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work.

Local residents were among more than 2,000 students were named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2020 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The students are: Sydney L. Gero of Somerset, a freshman undeclared major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Joseph V. Caruso of Franklin Park, a senior environmental science major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Michael P. Diana of Somerset, a senior psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Jamie M. Greene of Somerset, a junior exercise science major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Matthew Kyle Wehner of Somerset has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University. Wehner, whose major is Accounting, made the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Michael P. Diana of Somerset was among the 58 members of The University of Scranton’s undergraduate class of 2020 honored for academic excellence, service or both. The awards were presented at a virtual Class Night on May 29. Students with the highest GPA in each of the University’s three undergraduate colleges were presented Frank J. O’Hara Awards for General Academic Excellence, a memorial to the late administrator who served the University for 53 years. Diana, recipient of the Lawrence Lennon Award for Outstanding Service and Achievement in Psychology, earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in human development, He also participated in the University’s undergraduate Honors Program. He was treasurer of Psi Chi honor society and a member of Nu Rho Si and Gamma Mu honor societies. He was the president of the Psychology Club, and a member of the Counseling and Human Services Association and the Association for Psychological Science Student Caucus. He was awarded the University’s Presidential Summer Research Fellowship and received the Psychology Department’s Mary Nguyen Silsbee Award. As a research assistant for Jessica Nolan, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, he completed an experiment in the field and in the lab and successfully defended his Honor’s thesis titled “The Cognitive Ripple Effect,” and presented a poster at the Eastern Psychological Association conference. As a research assistant for Barry Kuhle, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, he collected data for an ongoing study and reviewed unpublished manuscripts. As a research assistant for Gail Kemp, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology, he transcribed audio files and completed literature reviews and gave a virtual presentation on rapport and created a rapport scale. As a research assistant for Carole Slotterback , Ph.D., professor of psychology, he worked on a study on the effects of death education on death anxiety. After graduation, Diana will be a mental health technician on the Adolescent Unit at Carrier Clinic, which is part of the Hackensack Meridian Healthcare Network, Belle Mead, New Jersey. He is a graduate of Immaculata High School, Somerville, New Jersey.

Muhlenberg College Scholar-Athlete Julia Lombardo of Franklin Park is Inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma. Chi Alpha Sigma is the first national scholar-athlete society to honor collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in the classroom and in competition. Founded in 1996 by then DePauw University head football coach, Nick Mourouzis, Chi Alpha Sigma provides outstanding student-athletes an opportunity to become connected within a fraternal association that aligns their educational and athletic successes for a lifetime.

Congratulations to these students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester: Skyllar Capuno of Somerset, Julia Lombardo of Franklin Park, Megan Lyttle of Somerset, Phuc Nguyen of Somerset, John Van Burik of Somerset, and Madison Whiting of Somerset,

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Luese Ufuah of Somerset, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering, was named to the university’s Dean’s List for academic excellence for the spring 2020 semester. A total of 1,749 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s spring 2020 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades earning at least a 3.30 quality point average. The following students were named to the Dean’s List: John Fares and Steph Spada, both of Somerset

Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 Spring Semester. Kaneps is in the mechanical engineering program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.



