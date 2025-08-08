Quantcast
Updates Given On Street Resurfacing Projects

August 8, 2025 Construction, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

The Township has released the following updates on the current street resurfacing program.

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Completed

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed. 

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin concrete work August 11th 2025 weather permitting. 

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd
  • Francis St
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work August.

  • Van Doren Ave
  • Wexford Way
  • Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -Milling on Old Georgetown to begin on or about 8/11/25. Weather permitting.

  • Old Georgetown Rd
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section)
  • Stirrup Way
  • English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August. 

  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave
  • Angel Pl

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work late August early September. 

  • Douglas Ave
  • So Lawrence Ave
  • Prospect St
  • Sydney Pl
  • Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl

 

