Updates Given On Street Resurfacing Projects

The Township has released the following updates on the current street resurfacing program.

Newkirk and Evergreen Resurfacing -Completed

Rodgers Ave Area Resurfacing -All paving completed.

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin concrete work August 11th 2025 weather permitting.

Sebring Rd

Annapolis St

Lexington Rd

Phillips Rd

Francis St

Link Rd

School Ave

Lewis St

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work August.

Van Doren Ave

Wexford Way

Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -Milling on Old Georgetown to begin on or about 8/11/25. Weather permitting.

Old Georgetown Rd

Laurel Ave (Township Section)

Stirrup Way

English Lane

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August.

Halsey St

Mercury St

Beatrice St

Howard Ave

Angel Pl

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work late August early September.

Douglas Ave

So Lawrence Ave

Prospect St

Sydney Pl

Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

Sterling Rd

Olsen Dr

Stewart Ave

Stockton Ave

Clover Pl

