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Two Township Organizations Hold Easter Egg Hunts For The Community

April 4, 2026 Community Building, General News, Religion, School News, Social

SPEGG-TACULAR – One of the many children who took part in the April 4 Easter Egg Hunt at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens on Route 27.

Two local organizations — a volunteer fire department and a church — welcomed hundreds of children April 4 for Easter egg hunts open to the entire community.

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