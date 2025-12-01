Two Township Bridges To Be Replaced In 2026-27

BRIDGE TO BE REPLACED – The Griggstown Causeway bridge is one of two in the township slated to be replaced next year by the state Department of Transportation.

State transportation officials are readying plans to replace two bridges in the township, starting next year.

The year-long replacement work will be conducted on the Griggstown Causeway and the Chapel Drive bridges in Griggstown and Zarephath, respectively.

The work on the two bridges will be conducted at the same time, as part of one project, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Lizzy Galamba said in an email.

“Final Design is underway and expected to be completed in spring 2026,” Galamba said in the email.

Construction, she said, is expected to start in the Summer of 2026, and be completed by the Summer of 2027.

The work is estimated to cost between $5 million and $10 million, she said in the email.

“A detour will be in place on the Griggstown Causeway during construction,” Galamba said in the email. “However, traffic on Chapel Drive will be maintained using alternating traffic patterns with flaggers to access the Christian Church Life Center.”

“Access to the D&R Canal tow path and trails will be maintained during construction,” she said in the email.

Galamba said a public information session will be held before construction begins, but a date has not yet been set.

Your Thoughts

comments