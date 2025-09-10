Triple B Foundation Donates Sensory Supplies To Hillcrest Elementary School

WISH LIST GRANTED – The Triple B Foundation’s Jenny Breedy and Makeda Fryson, left to right, with Hillcrest Elementary School principal Gloria Vaccaro, talk about the donated supplies.

The Franklin-based Triple B Foundation granted the wish list of another school’s faculty on September 9 with a donation of sensory supplies.

The supplies are designed for neurodivergent students. The foundation in October 2024 made a similar donation to Claremont Elementary School.

Makeda Fryson and Jenny Breedy of the foundation delivered the supplies to the school in a special assembly.

They were greeted by school principal Gloria Vaccaro, who thanked them for the “many wonderful” items for the students.

Fryson, a former substitute teacher for the district, said her experiences in the classroom showed her that teachers need help centering some students to help them learn.

“I got a chance to substitute in this district and when you do that, you get to see what some of the needs are,” she said.

“Sometimes they just need to feel comforted,” Fryson said. “Sometimes they just need a moment to go over in the corner and think of something else and keep their mind a little less overwhelmed and stimulated.”

The supplies, she said, are “sensory items, they’re play items, they’re able to provide them rocking and some of them are weighted vests and things that will really comfort them throughout the day and allow the teachers to focus on teaching them and not having to find these types of items.”

Fryson said the Foundation is not done.

“We want to continue to do this for as many schools in this district as we can,” she said.

For more information on the Triple B Foundation, go to www.triplebfoundation.com.

