Township’s High Schools Score High Rankings In U.S. News And World Report ‘Best Of’ Survey

The township’s three public high schools achieved award-winning rankings in the 2025 U.S. News and World Report’s annual ranking of high schools.

The ranking takes into account a number of criteria, including graduation rates, performance on standardized tests, enrollment in advanced placement courses, and how well they prepare students for college, according to the magazine.

The publication reviewed more than 24,000 U.S. public high schools, with 411 Garden State-based schools making the “Best Of” list.

Rankings were given both nationally and within New Jersey.

Among township high schools, Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School on Pierce Street came out on top both in the state and nationally. The school ranked 23rd in the state and 447th nationally.

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School on Mettlers Road ranked next-highest, scoring 25th in NJ and 461st nationally.

Franklin High School on Elizabeth Avenue ranked 227th in New Jersey and 7,001st nationally.

A sampling of school “score cards” as compiled by U.S. News and World Report:

Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School:

Took at Least One AP Exam: 77 percent

Passed at Least One AP Exam: 62 percent

Mathematics Proficiency: 78 percent

Reading Proficiency: 100 percent

Science Proficiency: 22 percent

Graduation Rate: 95 percent

Central Jersey College Prep Charter School

Took at Least One AP Exam: 73 percent

Passed at Least One AP Exam: 66 percent

Mathematics Proficiency: 61 percent

Reading Proficiency: 77 percent

Science Proficiency: 63 percent

Graduation Rate: 100 percent

Franklin High School

Took at Least One AP Exam: 34 percent

Passed at Least One AP Exam: 22 percent

Mathematics Proficiency: 32 percent

Reading Proficiency: 43 percent

Science Proficiency: 15 percent

Graduation Rate: 88 percent

