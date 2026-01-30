Township’s Black History Month Celebration Set For Feb. 21

The history, achievements, and cultural contributions of Black residents in Franklin Township, will be the focus for the Township’s annual Black History Month commemoration.

The free event is set for 1 p.m. February 21 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus, 415 Francis Street, and is sponsored by the Franklin Township Cultural Arts Council, in collaboration with Franklin 250, the Township committee organizing the commemoration of America’s semi-quincentennial.

The program honors the history, achievements, and cultural contributions of Black residents in Franklin Township, celebrating the artistic traditions that continue to shape the community.

The event will feature live performances, spoken word, music, dance, historical storytelling, youth presentations, and interactive arts activities. Together, the FTCAC and Franklin 250 aim to create an uplifting, educational, and inclusive experience that reflects the Township’s diverse heritage.

“This year’s celebration is especially meaningful as we honor three powerful milestones — 250 years of America, 100 years since the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the founders of Black History Month, and 15 years of the FTCAC bringing the community together through the arts,” Tanya Haslon, Chair of the Cultural Arts Council’s Black History Month Committee, said in a press release about the event.

“These anniversaries remind us that Black history is American history, and that our community grows stronger when we uplift the voices, creativity, and stories that have shaped our shared journey,” she said in the release.

In addition to performances and presentations, the celebration will feature light refreshments for attendees.

“Franklin 250 is honored to collaborate with the Cultural Arts Council on this year’s celebration,” Bob LaCorte, Chairman of Franklin 250, said in the release. “Working together allows us to highlight the stories and creative traditions that make Franklin such a strong and connected community.”

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments