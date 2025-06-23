Township Residents Included in Statewide Policy Power List

Two township residents are included in a list of the state’s 100 most powerful policy makers.
Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak and pollster Patrick Murray were included in the list, published by Insider NJ, a political publication.
Murray, No. 42 on the list, is the creator of the Monmouth University Polling Institute and most recently founder and director of Stimsight Research. He is a “nationally recognized leader in the field of opinion research,” the publication wrote. “Murray also held key roles in policy and media research at Rutgers University, where his work covered a wide range of issue areas.”
Potosnak is No. 60 on the list as the Executive Director of the NJ League of Conservation Voters.
“The policy-minded, wonky Potosnak put policy detail-oriented questions in front of all of the gubernatorial candidates in this politically rapacious season,” the publication wrote.
Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.
To subscribe, please click here.