Township Residents Included in Statewide Policy Power List

POWER 100 – Ed Potosnak and Patrick Murray (left to right) were named to the 2025 Insider NJ Policy Makers Power List.

Two township residents are included in a list of the state’s 100 most powerful policy makers.

Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak and pollster Patrick Murray were included in the list, published by Insider NJ, a political publication.

Murray, No. 42 on the list, is the creator of the Monmouth University Polling Institute and most recently founder and director of Stimsight Research. He is a “nationally recognized leader in the field of opinion research,” the publication wrote. “Murray also held key roles in policy and media research at Rutgers University, where his work covered a wide range of issue areas.”

Potosnak is No. 60 on the list as the Executive Director of the NJ League of Conservation Voters.

“The policy-minded, wonky Potosnak put policy detail-oriented questions in front of all of the gubernatorial candidates in this politically rapacious season,” the publication wrote.

