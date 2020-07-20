Township Resident To Be Vice-Chairman Of Somerset County Republicans

A township resident will serve as the Vice-Chairman of the Somerset County Republican Organization beginning July 23.

Ravikanth “Ravi” Kolla, a long-time township resident, is running on the “Unity 2020” ticket, which is unopposed at the July 23 SCRO executive board election.

“Ravi has put Franklin GOP and the Somerset County GOP on the social media map,” incoming Somerset GOP Chairman Tim Howes said in a pres release. “His leadership style and his knowledge of technology and social media will help us get to the next levels in social media and tech.”

Kolla has lived in Somerset County for more than two decades. He lives in Franklin with his wife, Rani. He holds a degree in telecommunications engineering and is a technology aficionado. He has held tech positions in various Fortune 500 companies.

“When I first moved to New Jersey, I lived in Middlesex County,” Kolla said in the release. “After moving to Somerset County, I have seen that the quality of life in Somerset County was much better, and realized that long-time leadership of the Somerset County Republicans had made Somerset County such a desirable place to live.”

Kolla is an avid follower of national and local politics and has been an active participant with the Somerset County Republican Organization. Since 2019, he has been a social media leader and advisor to the Franklin GOP, the Somerset County GOP and various local Republican campaigns around Somerset County, according to the release

Kolla will join incoming Chairman Tim Howes, former Somerset County Freeholder Pat Walsh (1st Vice Chair), Bedminster political consultant Brittany Wheeler (Secretary), Bridgewater Investor Jeff Foose (Finance Chair), and Hillsborough CPA Bob Damiano (Treasurer) on the Somerset County Republican Executive Committee, according to the release.

Howes will replace long-time County GOP chairman Al Gabura, who recently announced his retirement.



