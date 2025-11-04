Quantcast

Township Releases Final Status Update Of 2025 Road Resurfacing Program

November 3, 2025 Construction, Taxes, Taxes at Work, Township Council Taxes

The 2025 road resurfacing program has been completed.

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

  • Sebring Rd – PAVED
  • Annapolis St – THIS STREET HAS BEEN PULLED FROM THE PROJECT. WILL BE ON FOR NEXT YEAR. 
  • Lexington Rd -PAVED
  • Phillips Rd – PAVED
  • Francis St – PAVED
  • Link Rd -PAVED
  • School Ave -PAVED
  • Lewis St – PAVED
  • Clinton St -PAVED
  • Blake -PAVED

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

  • Van Doren Ave – PAVED
  • Wexford Way -PAVED 
  • Martino Dr -PAVED

 Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE

  • Douglas Ave – Paved
  • So Lawrence Ave – Paved
  • Prospect St -Paved
  • Sydney Pl – Paved
  • Rose St -Paved

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Ready to bid in 2026

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl
  • Annapolis

 

