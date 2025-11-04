Township Releases Final Status Update Of 2025 Road Resurfacing Program

The 2025 road resurfacing program has been completed.
Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED
- Sebring Rd – PAVED
- Annapolis St – THIS STREET HAS BEEN PULLED FROM THE PROJECT. WILL BE ON FOR NEXT YEAR.
- Lexington Rd -PAVED
- Phillips Rd – PAVED
- Francis St – PAVED
- Link Rd -PAVED
- School Ave -PAVED
- Lewis St – PAVED
- Clinton St -PAVED
- Blake -PAVED
Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED
- Van Doren Ave – PAVED
- Wexford Way -PAVED
- Martino Dr -PAVED
Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE
- Douglas Ave – Paved
- So Lawrence Ave – Paved
- Prospect St -Paved
- Sydney Pl – Paved
- Rose St -Paved
Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE
Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Ready to bid in 2026
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
- Clover Pl
- Annapolis
