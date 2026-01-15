Township Man Among Two Charged With Early Morning Robbery

A 24-year-old Somerset man is one of two people charged with committing a July 27, 2025 robbery in the township, police said.

Also charged was a 16-year-old Milltown woman, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

At about 1 a.m. on July 27, 2025, Franklin Township police responded to a report of a robbery in an apartment complex on Franklin Boulevard.

The victim told police that he had arranged to meet a woman at the complex, and that once they met, he was surrounded by three men carrying firearms.

The victim was robbed of cash, jewelry, sunglasses and marijuana, according to the release. The victim was not injured.

An investigation conducted by detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Investigation Unit led to the identification of the Milltown woman and the township man, according to the release.

The woman was arrested in Franklin on July 28, 2025, according to the release. A search for the man was unsuccessful, police said.

The woman was charged with 1st Degree Armed Robbery and 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, according to the release. She was released pending her court date, police said.

The pair was indicted in Somerset County on December 4, 2025 on charges of 1st Degree Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Carjacking, 2nd Degree Possession of a Firearm for an Unlawful Purpose, 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and 2nd Degree Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking, according to the release.

The Somerset man was also indicted for 2nd Degree Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons, according to the release.

The Somerset man was found on January 5 in Edison, police said. The man ran when FTPD detectives approached him and identified themselves, according to the release.

At one point during the brief foot pursuit, the man stopped behind a parked vehicle in a parking lot and did not initially show his hands as requested by law enforcement, according to the release. Detectives placed the man under arrest and transported him to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office where he was processed on the indicted charges. The man was lodged in the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Later on January 5, police said, officers from the Edison Township Police Department found a handgun in the area of a parking lot close to where the man was arrested after he fled from the police. Further investigation conducted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit led to additional charges and on January 8, he was charged with an additional count of 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, 3rd Degree Hindering Apprehension, and 4th Degree Resisting Arrest by Flight, according to the release.

He was also charged with an additional count of 2nd Degree Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons. He was served with his additional charges while he was lodged in the Morris County Jail, and following a detention hearing on January 14, the man was detained pending trial.

Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald would like to thank the members of the Edison Township Police Department and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Newark – Branchburg RA for their assistance in this investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through Somerset County Communication at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or through the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office website at https://somersetprosnj.gov All anonymous STOPit reports and tips will be kept confidential.

