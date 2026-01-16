Township Councilmember Potosnak Tapped To Head State Environmental Department

DEP COMMISSIONER NOMINEE – Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak, center, after he was sworn into his second Council term by Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill at the January 3 Council reorganization meeting. Also pictured in Potosnak’s partner, John Marchetti. (File photo).

Township Council member Ed Potosnak has been nominated by Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill to be the next commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Potosnak, who represents Ward 1, was re-elected to his second term on the Council in November. He is the first openly LGBTQ person to serve on the Township Council.

He has for more than a decade served as the Executive Director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.

Potosnak is also a former member and president of the Board of Education.

In a release put out by Sherrill’s transition office, Potosnak said, “Throughout her career, Governor-elect Sherrill has delivered for New Jerseyans on key environmental issues like flood mitigation, cleaning up toxic PFAS and Brownfields sites, and investing in cheap, clean energy like solar. As a licensed contractor, I understand the struggles that business owners face while trying to get state permits, and as Commissioner, I look forward to streamlining that process so we’re ensuring government is being responsive to job creators while protecting our state’s natural resources.”

“Ed Potosnak is a proven leader who will be critical in our efforts to preserve New Jersey’s protect residents from flooding and extreme weather and remediate contaminated sites,” Sherrill said in the release. “He will bring his experience as a licensed contractor to the department to prioritize cutting through red tape and reducing permitting times.”

“Ed has a strong track record of bringing people to the table to develop solutions that work best for the communities they serve,” Sherrill said in the release. “I look forward to working with Ed, energy and business professionals, and advocates to protect our environment while growing our economy.”

Mayor Phil Kramer said in a message that Potosnak’s nomination is “fantastic for NJ. Imagine, an environmentalist running the Department of Environmental Protection! It is outstanding for the planet.”

“His knowledge and creativity will have an even greater reach to inspire others,” Kramer said in the message.

The NJLCV has named Allison McLeod, the organization’s current Deputy Director, to serve as Interim Executive Director, effective immediately.

“I am honored to lead this incredible team during such a pivotal moment for our state,” McLeod said in a press release announcing the changes. “Ed has been an extraordinary mentor and leader, and while he will be missed, he leaves behind a robust organization ready to build on our record of success. My focus will be on ensuring a seamless transition as we continue to advocate for the clean energy, safe water, and preserved open spaces that New Jersey families deserve. We are ready to hit the ground running alongside the Governor-elect Sherrill.”

“Governor-elect Sherrill’s selection of Ed Potosnak is a powerful signal that her administration will prioritize bold environmental leadership while ensuring state government works for every New Jerseyan,” Bob Conley, Board Chair of New Jersey LCV Education Fund, said in the NJLCV release. “Ed has spent over a decade proving that we don’t have to choose between a healthy planet and a thriving economy. He understands that by investing in clean energy and green infrastructure, we can protect our natural resources while lowering costs for working families.”

State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17), also a Franklin resident, congratulated Potosnak on his nomination.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the New Jersey DEP to identify meaningful ways the Legislature can support and strengthen efforts to protect our environment,” Danielsen said in a statement. The next steps in the process are a review by the state Senate’s Judiciary Committee, and then a confirmation vote by the full Senate. Potosnak will have to step down from his position as a Township Councilmember should be be approved for the state position.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments