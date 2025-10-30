Township Council Recognizes Hindu Heritage Month

HERITAGE MONTH HONOREE – Vimal Sodhani thanks the Township Council for recognizing Hindu Heritage Month at the October 28 meeting.

A local Hindu community leader was feted at the October 28 Township Council meeting.

Vimal Sodhani, of the Sodhani Foundation, was featured during the Council’s annual recognition of Hindu Heritage Month.

Sodhani’s foundation has made numerous charitable donations to a number township organizations and interests, including the $15,000 seed donation for the township Cultural and Arts Gazebo on DeMott Lane, as well as donations for schools for various educational activities.

“He continues to donate to other good causes, including the food bank, the school system, Rutgers University, and several others,” Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan said before presenting Sodhani with a Council proclamation on the month.

“It is a great honor to join you all this evening to celebrate Hindu Heritage Month here in Franklin Township,” Sodhani said. “I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Franklin Township Management for their continued support and recognition of this important occasion.”

“This year marks the fifth anniversary of Hindu Heritage Month, a moment of pride and reflection for our community,” he said. “Hinduism is one of the world’s most ancient living traditions.”

“It means the entire world is one family,” he said. “This profound idea reminds us to live in harmony, respecting all beings and embracing diversity with compassion. As we celebrate today, let us take a moment to remember our roots, our rich cultural heritage and the timeless values we brought from India.”

“It is our collective responsibility to share these values with the next generation so they too can carry forward our traditions with pride and understanding,” he said.

The proclamation noted that “Hindu Americans have been an integral part of the United States for over 150 years, contributing significantly to the fields of science, medicine, technology, education, business, arts, and public service, while enriching our nation with timeless concepts including yoga, meditation, and principles of non-violence, truth, and respect for all living beings.”

“Hindu festivals such as Diwali, Holi, and Navaratri celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance—values that resonate universally across all communities and strengthen the bonds that unite all residents,” the proclamation states.

The proclamation also notes that “recognizing and celebrating Hindu Heritage Month provides an opportunity for all residents to learn about and appreciate the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and contributions of Hindu Americans to our township, our nation, and the world.”

