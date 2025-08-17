Township Council Purchases $2.9M In Goods And Services

Nearly $2.9 million in contracts for various goods and services were awarded August 12 by the Township Council.

Approved by the Council was:

A contract worth $100,000 to SHI International for a Flock Aerodome DFR drone and docking station and training services.

A contract worth $22,843.23 to Ben Shaffer Recreation of Lake Hopatcong for gym wall padding for the Franklin Youth Center.

A contract worth $42,037.47 to CDW Government of Vernon Hills, Ill. for firewall support and maintenance.

A contract worth $53,358 to Cliffside Body Corp. of Fairview to swap to equipment between two trucks.

A contract worth $44,172.75 to Nielson Ford of Morristown for a Ford Interceptor utility vehicle.

A contract worth $174,694 to Nielson Ford of Morristown for four Ford Interceptor utility vehicles.

A contract worth $49,197.90 to Nielson Ford of Morristown for a Ford F-150 Responder.

A contract worth $47,358.65 to Nielson Ford of Morristown for a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

A contract worth $24,900 to Middle Earth for employment readiness services.

A contract worth $56,425.72 to SHI International for vehicle tracking solutions.

A contract worth $17,673 to Unique Outdoor Lighting for the installation of performance lighting for the Cultural Gazebo.

A contract worth $120,000 to Verizon for a trunked radio system.

A contract worth $31,191.03 to SHI International for APC Smart Uninterruptable Power Systems.

A contract worth $375,000 to Core & Main of Edison for water meter installation.

A contract worth $340,339.61 to Fischer Contracting of Scotch Plains for the Douglas Avenue resurfacing project.

A contract worth $15,000 to Accurate Language Services of Asbury Park for interpreter services for court sessions.

A contract to Realauction.com of Plantation, Fla. for the Internet-based sale of delinquent property taxes and municipal charges, at the rate of $15 per property advertised.

A contract extension worth $76,851 to FSC Leak Detection of Wayne for a system-wide leak detection survey for the municipal water system.

A contract amendment worth $270,687 to Fortress Controls of Rockaway for cloud-based building access control.

Professional service agreement amendments to CME Associates of Parlin, one for a $215,000 escrow increase and one for a $13,780.17 increase in township engineering services.

Contracts worth $400,000 to various vendors for recreation and enrichment programs. The vendors are: YMCA of Greater Somerset County of basking Ridge, Mad Science of Western NJ of Pennington, Black Rocket Productions of Freehold, New Jersey Rugby of Somerset, Junior Chef USA of Robbinsville, Bricks 4 Kidz of Robbinsville, Rose City Productions of North Brunswick, Athena Coding of Hingham, Mass., Keep Yourself Smelling Sweet of East Orange, Sticky Fingers Cooking of Princeton, Valhallan Esports training of Kendall Park, US Sports Institute of Whitehouse Station, Chess Wizards of Chicago, Ill., and Built By Me of Princeton.

A contract worth $365,000 to Integrity Health of Red Bank for health care services administration.

