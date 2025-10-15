Quantcast

Township Council Acts To Buy Open Space

October 14, 2025 Open Space Committee, Taxes at Work, Township Council

COUNCIL BUYS LAND – The Township Council on October 14 approved nearly $4 million in open space purchases.

The Township Council approved the purchase of nearly $4 million for two open space parcels at its October 14 meeting.

The Council approved spending $3,067,000 from the Franklin Open Space Trust Fund to buy a roughly 50-acre parcel at 3995 Route 27, also known as the Brenner property.

The Council also approved spending $742,600 from the fund to buy 439 and 483 West Point Avenue.

 

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

 

Your Thoughts

comments

Check Also

Council Approves Multifaceted Surveillance System Purchase

PURCHASE EXPLAINED – Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said the money for the surveillance system is coming …

Copyright © 2025 The Franklin Reporter & Advocate, LLC.
Created with recycled electrons.