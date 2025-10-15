Township Council Acts To Buy Open Space

COUNCIL BUYS LAND – The Township Council on October 14 approved nearly $4 million in open space purchases.

The Township Council approved the purchase of nearly $4 million for two open space parcels at its October 14 meeting.

The Council approved spending $3,067,000 from the Franklin Open Space Trust Fund to buy a roughly 50-acre parcel at 3995 Route 27, also known as the Brenner property.

The Council also approved spending $742,600 from the fund to buy 439 and 483 West Point Avenue.

