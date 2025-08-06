Township Celebrates ‘National Night Out’

Hundreds of township residents gathered in the Municipal Complex off DeMott Lane August 5 for the annual observance of “National Night Out.”

The nationwide event is meant to strengthen relationships between police departments and the communities they serve.

The evening event featured giveaways, a DJ, food, games, a raffle, and other diversions.

Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said “we brought back National Night Out to the municipality because we felt it was something we needed to do with the community.”

“We gave away 400 T-shirts today, we partnered with Bridgewater Nissan, so it was a great treat for all the community members who came out,” she said.

Nonprofit groups and vendors staffed tables around the complex parking lot.

“It’s great, everyone’s enjoying it,” Maeweather said of the event.

Maeweather and FTPD Det. Bobby Brown spoke to the Franklin Reporter about the event:

Here are some scenes from the event:

