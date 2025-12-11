Township Cannabis Industry Still Growing, Could Reach $28M By Year’s End

The cannabis business in Franklin Township is on track to becoming a nearly $28 million industry by the end of the year.

That translates to more than $500,000 in 2025 sales taxes that will be paid to the township by Franklin’s dispensaries and cannabis cultivators.

Cannabis businesses pay 2% in sales taxes to the Township.

Taxes paid by 16 of the 17 cannabis businesses operating in the 3rd Quarter of 2025 (July through September) totaled $139,769.85, representing $6,988,492.50 in total sales.

In the first three quarters of the year, the cannabis-related businesses paid $418,606.69 in taxes, representing $20,930,334.50 in sales.

If the average quarterly sales figure of $6,976,778 holds up, Franklin’s cannabis industry will be valued at about $27.9 million by year’s end.

That would be an increase of $8.1 million, or 29%, over 2024. There were 11 cannabis businesses reporting taxes by the 3rd Quarter of 2024, and 13 by the end of the year.

Six of the township’s cannabis businesses recorded sales of at least $1 million during the first three quarters of 2025:

Silverleaf Wellness dispensary: $4.3 million

Fresh Grow cultivator: $3.5 million

Bloc Somerset dispensary: $3.3 million

Unity Road dispensary: $2.2 million

Theo A. Cannabis dispensary: $1.7 million

Citi Roots dispensary: $1.5 million

Township officials have said that sales taxes generated by the cannabis businesses are deposited into the Township’s general fund.

Here are the Q3 2025 results reported by the cannabis businesses. Got Your Six had not reported as of December 11, according to Township officials. Bleachers closed at the end of 2024.

Business Name Q3 Taxes Paid Q3 Sales YTD Total Taxes YTD Total Sales Silverleaf Wellness $ 30,617.19 $ 1,530,859.50 $86,793.28 $4,339,664.00 Fresh Grow LLC $ 24,033.70 $ 1,201,685.00 $69,979.78 $3,498,989.00 Bloc Somerset $ 20,198.51 $ 1,009,925.50 $65,732.82 $3,286,641.00 Unity Rd $ 14,385.32 $ 719,266.00 $44,345.21 $2,217,260.50 Theo A Cannabis Co LLC $ 11,558.22 $ 577,911.00 $34,998.60 $1,749,930.00 Citi Roots LLC $ 11,206.94 $ 560,347.00 $30,328.64 $1,516,432.00 Leaf Haus LLC $ 4,993.23 $ 249,661.50 $17,592.61 $879,630.50 Got Your Six $ – $ – $16,525.68 $826,284.00 Herb’s Premium Dispensary LLC $ 6,090.86 $ 304,543.00 $15,471.67 $773,583.50 The Dispensary of Somerset LLC $ 5,693.59 $ 284,679.50 $13,822.22 $691,111.00 Sparkology Dispensary LLC $ 4,773.46 $ 238,673.00 $8,860.64 $443,032.00 Blue Harvest LLC $ 2,113.43 $ 105,671.50 $7,585.19 $379,259.50 Garden State Natural Green $ 3,055.68 $ 152,784.00 $4,264.73 $213,236.50 Timber 5 LLC $ 574.96 $ 28,748.00 $1,830.86 $91,543.00 Somerset Green LLC $ 474.76 $ 23,738.00 $474.76 $23,738.00 Bleachers Dispensary $ – $ – $- Totals $ 139,769.85 $ 6,988,492.50 $418,606.69 $20,930,334.50

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments