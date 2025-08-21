Street Resurfacing Projects Status Updates

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor working on concrete work.
- Sebring Rd
- Annapolis St
- Lexington Rd
- Phillips Rd
- Francis St
- Link Rd
- School Ave
- Lewis St
Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work on or about August 25.
- Van Doren Ave
- Wexford Way
- Martino Dr
Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -Paving on Laurel Ave, Stirrup Way, English Lane on or about 8/21 – 8/22 – Weather permitting.
- Old Georgetown Rd – PAVED
- Laurel Ave (Township Section) Mill 8/18 Pave 8/19 Weather Permitting
- Stirrup Way Milling 8/20 Paving 8/22 – Weather Permitting
- English Lane Milling 8/21 Paving 8/25 – Weather Permitting
Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August.
- Halsey St
- Mercury St
- Beatrice St
- Howard Ave
- Angel Pl
Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work September.
- Douglas Ave
- So Lawrence Ave
- Prospect St
- Sydney Pl
- Rose St
Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design
- Sterling Rd
- Olsen Dr
- Stewart Ave
- Stockton Ave
- Clover Pl
