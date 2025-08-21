Quantcast
Street Resurfacing Projects Status Updates

August 20, 2025 Construction, Taxes at Work

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – Contractor working on concrete work. 

  • Sebring Rd
  • Annapolis St
  • Lexington Rd
  • Phillips Rd
  • Francis St
  • Link Rd
  • School Ave
  • Lewis St

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin Concrete work on or about August 25.

  • Van Doren Ave
  • Wexford Way
  • Martino Dr

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -Paving on Laurel Ave, Stirrup Way, English Lane on or about 8/21 – 8/22 – Weather permitting.

  • Old Georgetown Rd –  PAVED
  • Laurel Ave (Township Section) Mill 8/18 Pave 8/19  Weather Permitting
  • Stirrup Way Milling 8/20 Paving 8/22 – Weather Permitting
  • English Lane Milling 8/21 Paving 8/25 – Weather Permitting

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin paving operations in August. 

  • Halsey St
  • Mercury St
  • Beatrice St
  • Howard Ave
  • Angel Pl

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing – Contractor to begin work September. 

  • Douglas Ave
  • So Lawrence Ave
  • Prospect St
  • Sydney Pl
  • Rose St

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing -In Design

  • Sterling Rd
  • Olsen Dr
  • Stewart Ave
  • Stockton Ave
  • Clover Pl

 

