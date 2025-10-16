Street Resurfacing Program Updates

The following are the latest updates in the Township’s 2025 street resurfacing program:

Sebring Rd Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

Sebring Rd – PAVED

Annapolis St – THIS STREET HAS BEEN PULLED FROM THE PROJECT. WILL BE ON FOR NEXT YEAR.

Lexington Rd -PAVED

Phillips Rd – PAVED

Francis St – PAVED

Link Rd -PAVED

School Ave -PAVED

Lewis St – PAVED

Clinton St -PAVED

Blake -PAVED

Van Doren Ave Area Resurfacing – COMPLETED

Van Doren Ave – PAVED

Wexford Way -PAVED

Martino Dr -PAVED

Douglas Ave Area Resurfacing -In progess

Douglas Ave

So Lawrence Ave

Prospect St – Milled

Sydney Pl – AVED

Rose St – Milled

Old Georgetown Rd Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE

Howard Ave Area Resurfacing -COMPLETE

Sterling Rd Area Resurfacing – Ready to bid in 2026

Sterling Rd

Olsen Dr

Stewart Ave

Stockton Ave

Clover Pl

Annapolis

