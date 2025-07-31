Stranded Watercraft Riders Rescued From Raritan River By Fire District 3 Departments

COMMAND CENTER – First Responders from Fire District 3 gather on the Landing Lane Bridge July 30 after the rescue of two stranded personal watercraft riders in the Raritan River, not far from the bridge.

There were no injuries July 30 when a personal watercraft ended up stuck in the mud in the Raritan River, police said.

First responders were notified about the watercraft shortly after 2 p.m.

Responding fire fighters found the craft, carrying a man and woman from Edison, stuck in the mud in a part of the river close to Wendy’s restaurant.

The two “just ran into low tide,” said East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dan Krashinski.

Responding to the call were the East Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, Community Volunteer Fire Department, Rutgers University Emergency Services and Franklin Township and New Brunswick police.

The Landing Lane Bridge was closed for a short time, where the command post was established.

