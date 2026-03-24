Somerset SCVT Student Earns Spot In FBLA Nationals

Siyaa Choudhary earned the honor by placing second in the Healthcare Administration competition at the New Jersey FBLA State Leadership Conference in Atlantic City.

A Somerset resident is among nine Somerset County Vocational & Technical High School students who qualified for the Future Business Leaders of America national championships.

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