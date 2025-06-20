Severe Heat Warning Issued; Cooling Centers Opened

Two cooling centers have been opened in the township in advance of the high heat and humidity expected in the area over the next few days.

The township Office of Emergency Management has issued a severe heat and humidity warning.

The cooling centers are:

Franklin Township Public Library, 485 DeMott Lane. Hours are Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 1-4 p.m.

Township Senior/Community Center, 505 DeMott Lane. Hours are Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The OEM offers the following safety tips:

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Stay Indoors: If possible, stay in an air-conditioned environment. If you don’t have air conditioning at home, utilize the cooling centers mentioned above. Dress Appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body stay cool. Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, typically from late morning to early evening. Check on Vulnerable Individuals: Keep a close eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and those with medical conditions as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Never Leave Pets in Vehicles: It’s crucial not to leave pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside a car can become dangerously high rapidly. Use Fans and Cool Compresses: Fans and cool compresses can help lower body temperature.

If you experience any signs of heat-related illness, such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke (e.g., dizziness, rapid heartbeat, nausea, confusion, etc.), seek medical attention immediately.

For further information or assistance, contact the Franklin Township Police at 732-873-2300.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments