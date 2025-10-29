School District Receives $50,000 State Grant To Improve Reading Education

The school district is one of 31 throughout the state which recently received a state grant to help train teachers to improve student literacy.

The District received a $50,000 Reading Intervention for Secondary Engagement (RISE) grant for secondary and high school students.

The District will use its grant “for professional development to enhance the knowledge of our secondary teachers in the instruction of reading,” Mary Clark, the District’s Senior Manager of Policies, Regulations and Communications, said in an email.

“The professional development will explore how a student uses phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency and vocabulary to decode and understand the meaning of words – to read,” she wrote. “The skills these teachers learn will allow them to better help their students who struggle with reading.”

In total, more than $1 million was awarded to districts through RISE grants, according to a press release from the state Department of Education.

The RISE grants were part of nearly $13.6 million in grants awarded to 138 districts across the state to improve literacy, according to the press release. Other grant categories were nearly $6 million for Cultivating Ongoing Achievement through Coaching in Literacy grants, nearly $5 million for Instructional Materials for Professional Advancement and Coherent Teaching grants, and nearly $1.6 million for Literacy Initiative for Families and Thriving Communities grants, according to the release.

The grants come from the federally funded Comprehensive Literacy State Development grant program designed to improve student literacy, according to the release.

“My Administration has made it a priority to equip our children with the skills and support necessary to set them up for lifelong success,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in the release. “This includes our work to bolster literacy education and improve literacy rates among New Jersey students, ensuring our young learners can thrive in the classroom and throughout their academic careers.”

“Literacy is the tool that unlocks the opportunities education creates for our students,” he said in the release. “These grant awards will help sustain our efforts to infuse best practices into classrooms across our state, uplifting our school communities with crucial tools and resources.”

“Literacy is a foundational skill needed for learning in all subjects, and these grants build upon our commitment to improving literacy for students across New Jersey,” state Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer said in the release. “The strength of this initiative is its comprehensive design. It builds a network of teacher coaches, equips schools with training and high-quality materials, and supports readers from birth through high school.”

