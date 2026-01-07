School Board Picks Hopkins, Inocencio To Lead in 2026; New Members Sworn In

NEW BOE LEADERSHIP – Dr. Dennis Hopkins, president, and Erika Inocencio, vice president, after their election at the January 6 Board of Education reorganization meeting.

Dr. Dennis Hopkins was picked as president, and Erika Inocencio as vice president, at the Board of Education January 6 reorganization meeting.

Also at the meeting, newly elected members Clara Wilson and Meher Pervaaz-Rafiq were sworn in to their three-year positions. Jennifer Welch, who also won a Board seat in November, had an excused absence.

Hopkins downplayed his role as leader of the Board.

“I’m just the mouthpiece of the board itself,” he said. “We are nine moveable parts with one voice, but we are nine moveable parts.”

Inocencio said she would “support my fellow board members, and I hope to do a good job.”

SCHOOL BOARD – (left to right) Erika Inocencio, Clara Wilson, Laurie Merris, Bill Grippo, Dennis Hopkins, Meher Pervaaz-Rafiq, and Nick DiMeglio. Missing, Jennifer Welch.

Some members of Township government were on hand to wish the school board well.

”Your predecessors have left big shoes to fill, but I am certain that the 3 of you will do great things to help our kids and the town and look forward to working with you,” Mayor Phil Kramer said.

“We’re really excited to see some new faces and wish you the best of luck,” Deputy Mayor Alex Kharazi said. “And I know we set very high standards and definitely what it will take to go higher than what we have today. Thank you again, and thank you for running and working so hard to be elected, and wish you luck.”

Council member Ed Potosnak (D-Ward 1), a former school board member, said, “The town stood up for three candidates that are going to do an exceptional job. And as Doc Hopkins, our new president, congratulations, and Erika Inocencio, the vice president, said, it’s a team of nine. And no one can do it alone.”

“And this is going to be a great team working together,” he said. “I think the three new board members demonstrate great involvement in the community and a commitment to ensuring progress and maintaining high academic standards and taking things to the next level, which is a continuous process in a community as diverse as Franklin with great opportunity. We’re here on council to support you in those efforts.”

