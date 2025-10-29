School Board Names New FHS Athletic Director

NEW AD – Anthony Brito thanks the Board of Education October 28 after he was named the new Franklin High School Athletic Director.

The Board of Education on October 28 picked a seasoned veteran to be the next Franklin High School Athletic Director.

Anthony Brito, a 27-year district veteran, previously served as Assistant Athletic Director.

Brito replaces Ken Margolin, who stepped down to become the Dean of Students at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus.

Brito has served as acting Athletic Director since June 16.

“This is my 27th year here in Franklin, and I’m truly honored for the trust you’ve placed in me for the chance to continue supporting our students, coaches, and community in this role,” Brito said to the Board. “Athletics has always been about more wins than losses. To me, it’s about teamwork, perseverance, and character.:

“My goal is to help every student athlete grow not only in their sport, but as individuals who represent our school with pride and integrity,” he said. “I want to thank the staff, coaches, who’ve encouraged me, believed in me, and most importantly, trusted me.”

“Their dedication inspires me every day,” Brito said. “I look forward to working closely with them, strengthening our programs, and providing the best possible experience for all our students.”

“I’m excited for what lies ahead, and committed to building on the strong foundation we already have,” he said.

“The athletic program has so much potential in Franklin Township, what a great challenge for you, Mr. Brito, to make us the best in the state,” Board member Bill Grippo said.

“Anthony, congratulations to you,” Board member Nick DeMeglio said. “I hear a lot of good chatter out on the street from parents, teachers, and students. You’re going to do a great job there.”

Board member Nancy LaCorte said Brito’s “energy, commitment, and understanding of our students’ needs, both on the field and beyond, makes him the right person at the right time.”

