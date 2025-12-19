School Board Names New Claremont Vice Principal

NEW VICE PRINCIPAL – Cindy Jimenez speaks to the Board of Education December 18 after being named the new Claremont Road Elementary School vice principal.

A veteran English as a Second Language teacher was named the new vice principal at Claremont Elementary School December 18 by the Board of Education.

Cindy Jimenez, a 14-year district veteran, will start her new position at the beginning of 2026.

For 13 years, Jimenez was an ESL teacher at Elizabeth Avenue School. She moved to Pine Grove Manor School last year, where she became a Bilingual Academic Interventionist for 3rd through 5th Grades in literacy and math.

Jimenez told the Board that she was “deeply honored to be selected as the vice principal of Claremont Elementary School.”

“Education to me is more than a profession, it is a calling, a responsibility,” she said. “I believe strongly in the transformative power of schools and in the importance of fostering learning environments where students feel safe, supported, motivated to succeed, and where educators feel respected, valued, and empowered in their work.”

“During my 14 years here at Franklin, I have had the privilege of working alongside dedicated educators, administrators, and supervisors where their leadership, collaboration, and commitment to excellence have greatly, greatly influenced me in my professional growth,” she said. “I am sincerely grateful for their mentorship and support.”

Claremont, Jimenez said, “reflects the diversity of Franklin Township, and I am honored to serve this school. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Rivera and to continue to build strong partnerships with our students, families, staff, and the community.”

“I am committed to giving back to this district and to serving the Claremont Elementary School community with professionalism, integrity, and dedication,” she said.

Jimenez replaces Angela Pape, who the Board named in October as the new Franklin Park Elementary School principal.

