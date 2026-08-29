School Board Adopts Six Goals For Coming Year, Sets Multi-Year Push For Certification

The Board of Education voted Aug. 27 to adopt six goals for the 2026-27 school year, reworking the language of one goal, keeping a disputed word in another and taking on a certification effort that schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun said will take the Board several years to finish.

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