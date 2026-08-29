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School Board Adopts Six Goals For Coming Year, Sets Multi-Year Push For Certification

August 28, 2026 School Board

A FEW QUESTIONS – School Board member Bill Grippo had some questions about the proposed Board goals at the August 27 meeting.

The Board of Education voted Aug. 27 to adopt six goals for the 2026-27 school year, reworking the language of one goal, keeping a disputed word in another and taking on a certification effort that schools Superintendent Jamil Maroun said will take the Board several years to finish.

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