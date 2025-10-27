RVCC Schedules Honors College Information Sessions

Submitted by Raritan Valley Community College.

Local high school students will have the opportunity to learn more about Raritan Valley Community College’s Honors College at two upcoming Honors College Information Sessions, November 13 and December 11, both at 6 p.m.

The programs will be held in the Event Center at the College’s Branchburg campus.

The sessions will include information about admission to RVCC’s Honors College and transfer opportunities after graduating from the College. Students ranking in the top 20 percent of their high school class, and/or those who have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, are encouraged to attend. The events also will provide details about the NJ STARS Scholarship program.

Current Honors College students and Honors College alumni will be on hand to talk with prospective students and parents about their own experiences at RVCC, as well as transferring and acclimating to four-year colleges and universities.

RVCC’s Honors College serves highly qualified high school graduates who are entering college for the first time. They benefit from being in classes with similarly academically motivated students, and they’re taught by a select group of faculty. The Honors College features a cohort-based program with smaller, seminar-style courses that have an interdisciplinary focus and afford students the opportunity to develop a close working relationship with their professors. Honors College students enjoy several notable benefits, including opportunities to transfer to highly selective four-year colleges and universities.

RVCC Honors College graduates have been accepted to such prestigious schools as Princeton University, Stanford University, Cornell University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, Georgetown University, University of Michigan, and Berklee College of Music.

To register for the Honors College Information Sessions, visit www.raritanval.edu/visit. For additional information about RVCC’s Honors College, email honors@raritanval.edu or visit www.raritanval.edu/honors.

RVCC is located at 118 Lamington Road in Branchburg, NJ. For further information, visit www.raritanval.edu.

