‘Road To Success’ Program Celebrates Students

CELEBRATING STUDENTS – Nikkii Tatum, who runs the Road To Success program, said this year’s class may have the most graduates in its history.

Students who completed the alternative high school program “Road To Success” were honored June 17 with an awards ceremony and party.

The program’s mission is to, “prepare enrolled students to graduate high school and be college and/or career ready, by providing individualized course studies, social and emotional learning, counseling services, and a supportive school atmosphere,” according to its web site.

Nikkii Tatum, the program’s director, said this year’s class holds the most graduates in its history.

“We’re looking at maybe 22, 23,” she said. “And I have several students who will be coming back because they’d rather stay with me than go back to the high school.”

Tatum said about a half-dozen students will enroll in Raritan Valley Community College.

Several students received scholarships.

“We gave away eight scholarships this year, which when I started the program four years ago, we didn’t have any scholarships,” Tatum said. “So with the help of community partners, we were able to raise some money and just send the kids off with a little something, nothing big, but just something to put in their piggy bank.”

A new scholarship this year is the Orvyl Wilson Scholarship, named after the former school administrator who created the program, and who retired late last year.

Wilson told the students to remember that “the people who poured into you expect an awful lot from you.”

The celebration is “all about fellowshipping and letting the students know, again, this is your opportunity to have a second chance, some third, some fourth, and they’ve successfully done what they were supposed to do,” Tatum said.

