Risky Drivers Target Of Somerset, Hunterdon Law Enforcement

Risky drivers beware; Somerset and Hunterdon county law enforcement is on the lookout for you.

Police in the two counties will use a grant-funded program to target dangerous, risky, and irresponsible driving through the rest of the summer, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

“Officers will be on the lookout for violations such as, but not limited to, speeding, failure to stop for a signal or stop sign, unsafe lane changes, improper turns/passing, tailgating, impaired/distracted driving, and failure to move over,” according to the release.

The effort is part of the Road to Zero program, run by a coalition managed by the National Safety Council and made up of traffic safety advocates including federal, state, and local governments as well as public and private entities, non-profit, and private sector groups whose aim is to end roadway deaths.

In addition to enforcement efforts, the coalition is looking at engineering of roads, and driver education, according to the release.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments