Raritan Valley Symphonic Band Sets Concert at Franklin Middle School

The Raritan Valley Symphonic Band returns to Franklin to start its 43rd season presenting its Fall free concert, “Old & New-ish,” at 3 p.m. October 19 at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis Street.

The band is under the direction of Music Director William Berz.

The theme for this program, “Old and New-ish,” describes each half of the concert. The first part features music from the late 1500s, a multi-movement piece, “The Battell” by notable English composer William Byrd (c. 1540-1623). The second half features more recent pieces, all by American composers.

English Renaissance composer William Byrd originally composed “The Battell” as a suite for the virginal, an early keyboard instrument. The work is unusual in being an early example of programmatic music and portrays a military conflict as well as the events preceding and following the actual battle. This setting for band was published in 1964 by Gordon Jacob who freely transcribed the work for wind band.

The second half begins with John Zdechlik’s “Chorale and Shaker Dance II.” This original piece for band combines a chorale heard at the very beginning of the piece with themes from the traditional American Shaker dance “Simple Gifts.”

“Let Your Spirit Sing” was written by Julia Ann Giroux, who has composed many great works for wind band, as well as other media. This work features a flowing style, bringing a sense of peaceful optimism. RVSB member and Franklin Middle School band director Kyle Fairbanks will be conducting this work.

“New Wade ‘N Water” is a contemporary adaption of the traditional African American spiritual “Wade in the Water” by composer Adolphus Hailstork. The work opens with an introduction using a G blues scale and mixed meter. Throughout the piece, this introduction serves as an interlude between each variation of the “Wade in the Water” main melody.

“Nonantum Bulgar” was composed by Hankus Netsky, founder and director of the internationally renowned Yiddish music ensemble Klezmer Conservatory Band. The title refers to Nonantum, a district in Newton, MA which is home to the city’s oldest synagogue and bulgar, which was dedicated more than 100 years ago.

The concert concludes with “A Tribute to Gershwin,” featuring 11 of George Gershwin’s most famous compositions, spanning jazz, popular, and classical music.

RVSB comprises about 70 musicians from the northern and central New Jersey area. Band membership includes professional musicians and music educators, as well as amateur musicians ranging in age from high school through retirees.

This concert is funded, in part, by a grant from the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission. For more information about the band please visit www.rvsb.org.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments