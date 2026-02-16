Ramadan Lighting Celebrated At Community Center

CEREMONIAL LIGHTING – Township Councilwoman Shepa Uddin, mayor Phil Kramer, Deputy Mayor Alex Kharazi, and Township Councilmen Shubhendu Singh and Ram Anbarasan (left to right) after the ceremonial Moon Crescent was lit at the Township’s annual Ramadan Lighting ceremony.

More than 150 people gathered at the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center February 15 for the township’s annual Ramadan Lighting of the Moon Crescent.

The day featured speeches, musical entertainment, vendors, and food.

Ramadan is the holiest month in the Muslim calendar, and is meant to celebrate the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Muslims observe it by fasting from dawn to dusk for about 30 days.

This year, the observance runs from February 17 to March 19.

The event’s emcee was Township Councilwoman Shepa Uddin, who said the it represented “what Franklin is about; very welcoming, inclusive, and we make sure that everyone feels welcomed.”

“As we welcome this blessed month, we come together in spirit of reflection, compassion, and generosity,” she said. “Ramadan reminds us of the importance of kindness, patience, and caring for one another. This is also a beautiful opportunity to strengthen our community bonds, to support our neighbors, celebrate our diversity, and stand united in respect and understanding.”

“No matter our backgrounds or beliefs, we share the same hope for peace, connection, and a brighter future for our town,” Uddin said. “May this Ramadan bring health to our families, harmony to our community, and inspiration to serve others.”

Imam Rizwan Rizvi, from Masjid-e-Ali on Cedar Grove Lane, called the month of Ramadan “sort of like a training period for you for the entire year.”

“Because one of the … most heavily used organs in our system, in our bodies, is our stomach,” he said. “It’s used constantly. And to give that part of our body a break for an entire month is actually healthy living. And so that’s the physical benefit that you derive from fasting.”

The main reason for observing the month, he said, is for its spiritual benefits.

“The spiritual aspect of it is something which Quran and Islam wants you to pay attention to,” he said. “Through fasting you can spiritually uplift yourself.”

Mayor Phil Kramer said gatherings such as this one “renew us, and bring us further along the way.”

“It’s not that we have Muslims in town and they are part of us, it’s that we are part of them,” he said to applause from the crowd.

Deputy Mayor Alex Kharazi stressed the importance of community involvement to American Muslims.

“As Muslims or immigrants living in America, we are part of our neighborhoods, our schools, our workplaces and our cities,” he said. “When we engage with our local communities, we strengthen both our faith and our future as citizens of this West Nation. And many people may not know Muslims personally or they may have misunderstanding about Islam and Muslims.”

“However, when they see us helping during disasters, organizing food drives, cleaning parks or supporting local causes or actively participating in political activities, it changes perceptions,” he said. “It replaces stereotypes with real relationships.”

“So, let us commit to being active, visible and positive contributors in our community, especially during this holy month of Ramadan,” Kharazi said. “Because when we uplift our communities, we uplift ourselves.”

The event was sponsored by the Township, the Human Relations Commission, the Franklin Township Interfaith Council, and the Eid Community of New Jersey.

Following are some scenes from the event:

