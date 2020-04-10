Number Of Franklin Residents With Coronavirus Breaks 400, One More Death

The number of township residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus broke 400 April 10, with an additional 43 people added to the list.

There was also one more death in the previous 24 hours, bringing the township’s total to 17, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.

There are more than 1,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Somerset County, with 69 deaths, according to the Somerset County Health Department.

The township’s first positive test was reported on March 15; the total hit 100 on April 1, with another 300 in the following nine days.

According to the township OEM, the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



