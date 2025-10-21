‘No Kings Day 2’ Brings Anti- And Pro- Trump Ralliers To Township

NO KINGS – Some of the estimated 1,500 people who came to the township to participate in the No Kings 2 rally at the Cultural Arts Gazebo.

An estimated 1,500 people from the township and elsewhere packed the green at the Franklin Township Cultural Gazebo October 18 for the “No Kings Day 2” rally.

The rally was one of reportedly thousands held that day in the United States and in other countries, drawing more than 7 million protesters.

A small contingent of “Pro Kings Day” ralliers also appeared. They were confined to an area at the corner of John M. Collins Drive and DeMott Lane.

The pro-Kings Day group, which included some Proud Boys, played music – including some MAGA-adapted popular songs – and walked up and down DeMott in front of No Kings Day protesters who were lined up along the green near the street.

Michael Steinbrück, the main organizer of the event, called it “an outstanding event”

“We were on message, we were peaceful start to end, we had a great program, and everyone was very much focused and responsible,” Steinbrück said.

“We had two groups, one of them came in peace, but we are united in our appreciation for our right to free speech and to assemble and to demonstrate and despite efforts to interfere with that, our PA was bigger and better and a much better soundtrack,” he said.

The event ended with all No Kings participants lining up along DeMott Lane and Amwell Road.

“If you can imagine, 1,500 people lining the street in peace, in solidarity, and in united action to preserve our democracy and uphold the Constitution and the rule of law,” he said.

Steinbrück also thanked the Franklin Township Police Department for their effort in keeping the peace.

“I really wanted to highlight the professionalism and cooperation by the FTPD for everyone present,” he said.

Lt. George Hebeiche was in charge of the FTPD’s presence at the rally.

“We were prepared,” he said.

Habeiche thanked acting Public Safety Director Lloyd Fredericks who, he said, “provided us with a great action plan that made my job today easy.”

“As far as both protesting sides, we always expect a couple of knuckleheads, but we quickly and swiftly gave everybody the clear message and everybody fell in line,” Habeiche said.

Habeiche thanked Steinbrück for his group’s cooperation.

“There were very few issues on his side of the street,” Habeiche said. “He made our job a lot easier.”

Mayor Phil Kramer thanked Steinbrück, the police and the crowd.

“Michael did an excellent job, the crowd did an excellent job,” he said. “I’m very proud of the best police force in the state of New Jersey. They were flawless in how they handled it. They didn’t take a side except for the side of peace.”

Among the speakers were Kramer, state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, and Somerset County Commission Director Shanel Robinson.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Here are the video reports filed during the rally:

About a half-hour before the rally began:

Counter-protesters:

Walking the line of ralliers and counter-ralliers:

Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Robinson, and a look at the crowd:

An interview with organizer Michael Steinbrück, FTPD Lt. George Habeiche, and Mayor Phil Kramer:

