NESE Opponents Rally At Cultural Gazebo

More than 150 people gathered in and around the township Cultural Arts Gazebo June 12 to renew their opposition to a project they thought they’d already defeated.

The group rallied in the wake of the decision by Texas-based Williams-Transco to petition the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reinstate their three-state project that would include building a 32,000-horsepower, natural gas-powered twin-turbine compressor station on a 52-acre tract in Little Rocky Hill, near Route 518.

The project, called the Northeast Supply Enhancement Project, or NESE, would begin in Pennsylvania, run through New Jersey and eventually end in New York. The compressor station is needed to power the gas through the pipeline.

Opponents who assembled at the Gazebo pointed out the reasons for their opposition, including environmental and safety issues.

Speakers included Mayor Phil Kramer and Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak.

Below is a video of the entire rally:

