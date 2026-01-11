Muslim Heritage Month Celebrated At Township Library

MAKING ART – Attendees at the Muslim Heritage Month event in the Township Library January 10 make Turkish mosaics.

The art and culture of Turkey was on display January 10 at the Township Library’s Muslim Heritage Month observance.

The event was co-sponsored by the library and the Muslim Heritage Month Coalition.

Ayeshah Ali, a library Trustee and member of the coalition, said the event is one of many that the coalition brings to libraries and schools across the state “that help bring awareness to the contributions of Muslims” to areas such as science, medicine and culture.

Ali said the emphasis of the January 10 event was on art.

“We have Turkish mosaic art, which as you know that Turkey has a lot of different forms of art that they developed during the Ottoman Empire,” she said. “So the mosaic art is one of their recognizable works of art that they’ve developed over the years.”

A company called Mosaic Art was brought in to lead a workshop on how to do the art, she said.

There were also exhibits of Turkish culture on display.

Beyza Alkan was on hand to tell visitors about the exhibits.

“We have an Islamic science history exhibition,” she said. The exhibition was comprised of reproductions of items such as candle covers, door knockers, and scientific instruments from the 12th Century.

Following is a video from the event:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments