More Than $680,000 In Playground Equipment Purchased By Township Council

Three township parks’ playgrounds will get new equipment and playground surfaces under a series of contracts awarded by the Township Council at its June 22 virtual meeting.

The playgrounds are in the Rutgers Heights, Kingston School, and Dunham Lebed parks.

Rutgers Heights playground is getting more than $184,000 in new playground equipment, as well as a $109,402 rubber playground surface.

The Kingston School Park playground is getting $97,459 in new playground equipment, including the addition of swings, as well as a new rubber playground surface, for $75,532.

At Dunham Lebed Park, the Council awarded contracts for $141,307 for new playground equipment and $81,339 for a new rubber playground surface.

The playground equipment contracts were awarded to Gametime of Spring Lake, while the contracts for rubberized playground surfaces were awarded to RubbeRecycle of Lakewood.