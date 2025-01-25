MJ’s Affordable Kitchens Celebrates Grand Opening

RIBBON-CUTTING – Mayor Phil Kramer cuts the ceremonial ribbon as store owner George Zavacky (left) looks on.

There was a little party at Cedar Grove Centre, on Cedar Grove Lane, on January 24, and the public was invited.

The occasion was the grand opening of MJ’s Affordable Kitchens, which offers soup-to-nuts design and installation of kitchens, and more.

George Zavacky, the store’s owner, said the storefront was the natural evolution of his 20-year-old construction and installation business.

“It all started with our construction company, and at some point we thought that we can do something more,” he said. “We thought that this would be the time to do it on our own. So here we are.”

Zavacky said the construction company focused on cabinetry installations, and has amassed a great deal of experience.

“Dealing with the designers, dealing with the cabinet sellers, representatives on the job site, dealing with the problems, orders and all that stuff,” he said.

Zavacky said that after they made the decision to open a store, Franklin offered the best location.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work around here, and we saw that this place is for rent,” he said. “So we just contacted the owner. Location was probably the most important thing for us.”

MJ’s, he said, offers a turnkey solution for kitchens installations, as well as other rooms in a home.

“We can take care of the plans, the architect, planning; everything from beginning to the end,” he said. “MJ’s Affordable Kitchens will take care of the cabinetry, countertops, designing the kitchen, designing the bathroom, designing any TV rooms, foyers, you know, mudrooms, basements, bars.”

The store, located at 120 Cedar Grove Lane, is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

