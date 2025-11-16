Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary Tricky Tray A Success

READY TO WIN – Thomas J. Kavanaugh VFW Post 2290’s hall was packed on November 15 for the fourth annual Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary Tricky Tray fundraiser.

More than 300 people on November 15 made the annual pilgrimage to the Manville VFW hall for the annual tricky tray fundraiser held by the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department’s Ladies’ Auxiliary.

It was the fourth year that the approximately 330 people gathered in the hall, bringing along meals of varying complexity, and placing tickets of different colors in cups associated with prizes they’d like to win.

A total of 390 cups for 390 prizes, according to Sandra Reier, the Ladies’ Auxiliary vice-president.

Prizes were valued at from $25 to more than $600, she said.

“We have things from gift cards, all the way up to large televisions, Vitamixes, trampolines,” she said.

Not just trampolines, Reier said, but lighted trampolines.

Money raised through the event is used toward renovations and improvements for the fire house, she said.

While attendance has been about the same for the past couple of years, Reier said this year’s event was sold out about six weeks ago.

“We’ve been sold out the longest this year,” she said.

