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Local Accounting Firm Receives Regional, National Recognition

March 19, 2026 Business, Business News

A Somerset-based accounting firm has once again received regional and national recognitiu9on.

Rosenburg Rich Baker Berman was included in the Accounting Today 2026 “Regional Leaders: The Mid-Atlantic” list, according to a press release from the company.

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