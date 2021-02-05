Life Story: Theresa R. ‘Terri’ Lovell, 74; Longtime Township Resident

Theresa R. “Terri” Lovell (Yelle), 74, wife of Daniel A. Lovell Sr., of Somerset, passed away February 1 at the Robert Woods Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Born June 9th, 1946, in Cumberland, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Rita Yelle (Menard).

Terri attended William E. Tolman High School in Pawtucket, RI. She worked for 6 years for A.T. Cross in Smithfield RI and later for Elf Atochem in Philadelphia, PA where she retired after 16 years. She was born and raised in RI, until relocating to New Jersey in 1984.

She is survived by sons Daniel A. Lovell Jr. and his wife MaryAnn of Glen Burnie, MD and Kevin J. Lovell and his wife Heather of New Hope, PA; 2 granddaughters, Antoinette Lovell of Glen Burnie, MD and Amanda Lovell of New Hope, PA; 2 grandsons, Daniel A. Lovell III of Glen Burnie, MD and Patrick J. Lovell, of New Hope, PA. She is also survived by her brother Joseph A. Yelle Jr. and his wife Pat, of Pawtucket, RI, along with a niece and nephew.

A private memorial gathering of family/friends will be celebrated at a later date, due to ongoing pandemic concerns. Details will be provided once they are finalized.

Condolences may be sent to Daniel Lovell Sr., at 2307 Conrad Way, Somerset, NJ 08873.



